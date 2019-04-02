Motorola smartphone render leak shows a punch-hole display and triple rear cameras

An unnamed Motorola smartphone’s render has surfaced online which features a punch-hole display and triple rear camera sensors. While many reports suggest it to be the Moto G8, popular leakster OnLeaks says that the phone is likely to be the Moto P40 Power or P40 Note.

While the design looks similar to the Motorola One Vision which is expected to launch soon. The major difference is the addition of another camera sensor on the back panel, offering a triple camera setup for the photography needs.

As per the reports, the triple-camera setup on the phone will consist of three 12 MP camera sensors. Just like the One Vision, this one is also expected to come with a 6.2-inch display. However, other specifications of the phone are not yet known.

Interestingly, the leaked render shows that the phone will have a punch-hole display — similar to what we are seeing in the current flagship smartphones. The cut-out will house the front-facing camera sensor, which also remains unspecified.

Coming to the phone’s dimensions, it will measure 160.1 x 71.2 x 9.1mm with the camera bump standing at 9.7mm. At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, and primary microphone. On the top, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a secondary microphone.

This comes at a time when the company is gearing up to launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone. It will be the company’s first smartphone to have a punch-hole display and will pack SD675 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage. It will debut in China as Moto P40.

