After weeks of leaks and rumors, HMD Global has now finally launched the Nokia X71 smartphone. Along with this, the company also launched the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone in Taiwan.

With this launch, the Nokia X71smartphone has now become the company’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole cut-out on top of the display for housing the front-facing camera sensor.

In terms of design, the phone comes with a mirror finish glass back body and a metallic frame. The Nokia X71 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with Adreno 512 GPU.

The smartphone packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 256GB. In the camera department, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP secondary ultra wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Being a part of the Android One program, the smartphone runs a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 3500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology.

The Nokia X71 is priced at TWD 11,990 (approximately $389) in Taiwan and is scheduled to go on sale starting from April 30th. The phone is expected to make its global debut as Nokia 8.1 Plus.

Nokia X71 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512 GPU

Adreno 512 GPU Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch PureDisplay Full HD+ with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 93% STB ratio

6.4-inch PureDisplay Full HD+ with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 93% STB ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP main sensor with 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP depth sensor

48 MP main sensor with 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port.

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. Other: Fingerprint Sensor, OZO 360-degree surround sound

Fingerprint Sensor, OZO 360-degree surround sound Colors: Eclipse Black

Eclipse Black Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W fast charging

Nokia X71 Pricing and Availability