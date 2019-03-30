Nokia X71 Geekbench listing reveals key specifications ahead of launch on 2nd April

Nokia is all set to launch the Nokia X71 smartphone in Taiwan on 2nd April, where the company could also launch the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone. The same phone, Nokia X71, is expected to make its global debut as Nokia 8.1 Plus.

Now, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. The listing shows that the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor. It is paired with 6 GB of RAM and is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box.

It will come with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with ZEISS optics. There will be a 120-degree super wide-angle secondary sensor but there’s no information available about the third camera sensor. However, the global variant of the phone, named Nokia 8.1 Plus, will come with a dual rear camera setup.

If rumors are to be believed, then the Nokia X71 will be the Finnish company’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display. It is expected to come with a 6.22-inch Full HD+ resolution display.

However, it’s strange to see the Nokia X71 powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC as the Nokia 8.1 has Snapdragon 710 chipset. There’s a possibility that the Nokia 8.1 Plus will have SD710 SoC but the Taiwan-only variant packs SD660 SoC. We’ll get to know for sure in the coming days when the phone gets official on 2nd April.

