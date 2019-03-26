Nokia X71 with punch-hole display and triple rear cameras to launch on 2nd April

HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia-branded smartphone, has confirmed that it will be launching the Nokia X71, aka Nokia 8.1 Plus, at a launch event in Taiwan on 2nd April. The company is also planning to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in Taiwan at the same event.

From what we know so far, the Nokia X71 will be the company’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display. It is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with ZEISS optics.

It will have a 120-degree super wide-angle secondary sensor but there’s no information available about the third camera sensor. However, the global variant of the phone, named Nokia 8.1 Plus, will come with a dual rear camera setup.

Previous leaks suggest that the phone could feature a 6.22-inch Full HD+ resolution display. It seems that the device will be a mid-range smartphone and is likely to be a successor of sorts to the Nokia 8.1 launched in December last year.

The Nokia 8.1 is powered by the upper mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 10nm octa-core processor and the Plus variant is also expected to pack the same chipset. As for the software, we can expect the Nokia X71 to ship with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

