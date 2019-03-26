Samsung Galaxy A70 announced; features 6.7-inch display, SD670 SoC, 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging
After launching the Galaxy A20 and A40 smartphones earlier this month, the company has now officially launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone. The announcement comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the Galaxy A-series launch event which is scheduled on 10th April.
The smartphone has the largest display in the A-series – a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor is powering the smartphone, along with 6/8 GB of RAM.
It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera housed inside the notch, just like the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro.
There are three cameras on the rear of the A70 – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings for the best output.
The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it works with Samsung Pass that can sign you into the apps and websites using the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top. It also features Samsung Pay and Bixby.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available in four color options — Coral, Blue, Black, and White. The company will reveal pricing and availability information on 10th April at its ‘A Galaxy Event.’
Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC
- GPU: Adreno 506
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI
- Display: 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Rear Camera: 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor
- Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Yes, using a microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Night Mode
- Colors: Coral, Blue, Black, and White
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy A70 Pricing and Availability
- Price of 6 GB RAM model: To be announced
- Price of 8 GB RAM model: To be announced
- Availability: To be announced