After launching the Galaxy A20 and A40 smartphones earlier this month, the company has now officially launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone. The announcement comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the Galaxy A-series launch event which is scheduled on 10th April.

The smartphone has the largest display in the A-series – a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor is powering the smartphone, along with 6/8 GB of RAM.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera housed inside the notch, just like the one found on the Vivo V15 Pro.

There are three cameras on the rear of the A70 – a 32 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123° FOV, and a 5 MP f/2.2 depth camera sensor. It comes with scene optimizer that can identify up to 20 scenes and adjust the camera settings for the best output.

The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it works with Samsung Pass that can sign you into the apps and websites using the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI on top. It also features Samsung Pay and Bixby.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available in four color options — Coral, Blue, Black, and White. The company will reveal pricing and availability information on 10th April at its ‘A Galaxy Event.’

