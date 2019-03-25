Motorola One with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4 GB RAM launched in India for ₹13,999

Motorola today launched its Moto G7 smartphone in India. Along with that, the company has also launched the Motorola One budget smartphone, which was first launched in August last year. It comes with a Gorilla Glass-protected back and a “Max Vision” display panel.

The phone features a 5.9-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio along with a 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the device is powered by 2 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU.

It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 128 GB. Coming to the camera department, there’s a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor at the back side.

On the front, the device comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

Just like the Moto G7, this one too features a P2i nano-coating for water resistance. The smartphone, which features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, comes running Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box but is upgradable to Android Pie. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery which also supports Turbo Charging.

Motorola One Specifications

CPU: 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC

Motorola One Pricing and Availability