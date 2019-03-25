Last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola had launched the Moto G7 series smartphones at a launch event in Brazil. After launching the Moto G7 Power in India last month, today, the company has officially launched the Moto G7 smartphone in India.

The Moto G7 is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India and comes in two color options — Clear White and Ceramic Black. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as offline stores from today onwards. Further, the company is also offering Rs. 2200 instant cashback to Jio users.

Coming to the phone’s specifications, the Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 Max Vision Display that comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch. The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against minor scratches.

The back of the smartphone is also covered with Gorilla Glass and has a 3D contour design. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset, paired with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with 64 GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, the device comes with an 8 MP camera for capturing selfies and video calling.

It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with water repellent P2i nano-coating and packs a 3000 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging.

Motorola Moto G7 Specifications

CPU: 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC

1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3

6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

12 MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: 512 GB using a microSD card

512 GB using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, P2i water-resistant coating

Fingerprint Scanner, P2i water-resistant coating Colors:

Battery: 3000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G7 Pricing and Availability