Redmi partners with Marvel for the promotion of Avengers: Endgame movie

Redmi, a brand of Xiaomi which separated from the parent company to work independently earlier this year. Since then, the company has launched four smartphones — Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi 7.

Now, Redmi has announced that it has partnered with Marvel under which the company will promote the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film using its products. While not much is known yet, we are expecting the company to launch a limited edition version of one of its smartphones, theme, and wallpapers, or accessories centered around Avengers: Endgame.

A limited edition of the Redmi Note 7 Pro seems like an obvious choice for the company, maybe with a slight change in terms of specifications such as RAM or storage configuration, along with the Avengers: Endgame branding in design. However, it’s just speculation at this point in time. Currently, it’s not known if the partnership is for the global markets or is limited to China only.

A partnership between Redmi and Marvel is a surprising move as Marvel has switched partners. It previously partnered with OnePlus for the Avengers movie and the Chinese brand also has a tie-up for Marvel-owned Star Wars movies.

Earlier, Marvel had partnered with OnePlus for the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War movie. At that time, OnePlus had launched a limited edition of OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition.

Recently, Redmi’s parent company Xiaomi also launched a special edition Mi 9 in partnership with a movie named ‘Alita: Battle Angel’.

