How To Take 48 MP Shots On Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro [Guide]

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is known for incredible value for money, the feature list includes a whopping 48 MP camera that takes high-quality shots, but it isn’t enabled on the phone. The rear side has a dual camera setup that carries a whopping 48 MP main camera paired with the 5 MP depth sensor. Here, in this guide, we will show you how to take 48 MP shots on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Take 48 MP Shots On Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The phone by default takes 12 MP photos and to capture in 48 MP, you need to choose the 48 MP camera mode. It’s a no-brainer, you just need to select the 48 MP mode while in the camera app.

The 48 MP camera uses a 1.6μm large pixel (4-in-1 Super Pixel technology) which creates a high quality 48 MP image. The 48 MP mode adds more details to the image and doesn’t pixellate when you zoom.

Go to the camera, tap the three lines in the top-right corner and tap the 48 MP mode.

Camera -> Three Lines -> 48MP

So, whenever you want to take high-quality shots, switch to the 48 MP shooting mode and you are done.

Also check out the unboxing video shared below and the full review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.