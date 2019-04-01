Motorola One Vision spotted on Google ARCore website; launch seems imminent

Lenovo, which now owns Motorola brand, has been working on a smartphone named Motorola One Vision, which will be a part of the Android One program. The phone’s render was recently leaked online, showcasing its design.

And now, the phone was spotted on Google ARCore website, confirming its existence as well as hinting at the phone’s imminent launch. The same device is expected to release in China as Motorola P40 — the successor for the Motorola P30 phone launched last year.

The Motorola One Vision will be boasting a tall aspect ratio screen with a punch-hole camera cutout on its top-left corner. On the back side, it’ll feature a vertical dual camera module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo on the rear houses a fingerprint reader. The Android One logo can be also seen towards the bottom edge of the rear shell of the phone.

An earlier leak had revealed that the phone will come with a 21:9 tall aspect ratio display that includes a camera cutout of 174 x 167 pixels on the display. The screen will support Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels.

It could be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Samsung Exynos chipset, which is likely to be the Exynos 9610 SoC. The chipset could be coupled with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM. It may hit the market in three storage choices — 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB.

In terms of camera, the phone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual camera setup. By default, it will be able to snap photos of 12-megapixel resolution. The phone is expected to pack a 3,500mAh battery.

Source