South Korea-based smartphone manufacturer LG has today launched a new mid-range smartphone in Brazil — LG K12+. The phone is quite similar to the LG K40 that the company launched ahead of the MWC 2019 in February this year.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution along with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 SoC, paired with 3 GB of RAM.

It packs 32 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

Coming to the optics, the device comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. The camera also supports HDR and has Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). For selfies, the phone packs an 8-megapixel front camera along with an f/2.0 lens and LED flash.

The phone has an AI-powered camera that adjusts image quality settings based on subjects such as humans, animals, and food. The front camera of the phone also supports portrait mode for selfies with blurred background.

It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The smartphone is powered by a 3000 mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box.

The LG K12+ price has been set at BRL 1,199 that roughly translates to $306. The phone comes in three color options — Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and Black.

LG K12+ Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16- MP primary camera with f/2.0 lens, LED flash, HDR, PDAF

16- MP primary camera with f/2.0 lens, LED flash, HDR, PDAF Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card slot

Yes, via microSD card slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and Black

Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and Black Battery: 3000 mAh

LG K12+ Pricing and Availability