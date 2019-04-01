Huawei P30 Pro could be Amazon exclusive in India; launching soon

Last month, Huawei launched its flagship smartphone lineup — Huawei P30 as well as its Pro version, Huawei P30 Pro. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch the P30 Pro smartphone in the Indian market soon.

While the launch date is not yet known, the Huawei P30 Pro’s landing page is now live on Amazon India. This hints that the phone could be sold exclusively through Amazon.in.

Currently, there’s no information available regarding the phone’s pricing and availability in India or which color options the company plans to introduce in the country. However, it’s known that the highest variant will pack 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

To remind you of the phone’s specs, it comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a SuperSensing 40 MP Leica Quad Camera setup. Along with the 40 MP wide-angle lens, it also features an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens that enhances the portrait mode capabilities.

It is claimed to be the world’s most powerful super zoom lens technology with a 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and a staggering 50x digital zoom. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+.

In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support, 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

Huawei P30 Pro Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G76 GPU

Mali-G76 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED HDR10 display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor

40 MP wide-angle lens + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF 3D depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI HDR+ Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB External Storage: Yes, via NM card slot

Yes, via NM card slot Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water, and dust resistant

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water, and dust resistant Colors: Pearl White, Black, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, and Blue Crystal.

Pearl White, Black, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, and Blue Crystal. Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W SuperCharge support

