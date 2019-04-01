Samsung Galaxy A20e render leaked online; expected to launch on 10th April

Samsung has scheduled a launch event on 10th April for Galaxy A-series smartphones. But, even before the event, the South Korean company has been on a launching spree and already launched a bunch of Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Now, a render of another smartphone in the same series has surfaced online — Galaxy A20e. It seems to be variant of the Galaxy A20 and thus, comes with a similar design. The phone is expected to get launched on 10th April along with the Galaxy A90.

It features a water-drop notch on top of the display and comes with a dual-camera setup on the back where the sensors are stacked vertically in the top-left corner, along with an LED flash. In the top-center part, there’s a fingerprint sensor and below that is a Samsung branding.

A few weeks ago, Samsung Galaxy A20 went official, which features a 6.4-inch Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera, and 4000 mAh capacity battery.

The Galaxy A20e is expected to be a watered-down model of the Galaxy A20 and hence, the pricing will also be cheaper than the A20. However, the phone’s specifications have not been revealed yet but it will have a smaller display than the A20.