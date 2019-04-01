Redmi flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted

Xiaomi recently made its Redmi brand into an independent entity and has so far launched four smartphones — Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi 7. The company’s VP Lu Weibing has already confirmed that it will be launching its flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset.

While the phone’s launch date is not yet announced, it is expected to launch later this year and its debut is not happening anytime soon. However, the SD855-powered device has been spotted online next to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

If the leaked image is to be believed, then the upcoming Redmi smartphone might not feature a notch on top of the display and could feature a pop-up camera instead. It is also expected to come in a peppy red paint job.

The image was shared on Weibo by an account named Mobile Uncle and zooming on the image shows the punchy red-colored device. It also shows that the phone has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack. The text accompanied with the image suggests the pop-up front-facing camera, similar to what we’ve seen on the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.

However, take this information with a pinch of salt as it’s not yet confirmed if the device in question is the upcoming Redmi smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. As for the launch, we expect the smartphone to get launched in Q3 or Q4 late this year.

