Amazon Echo Show smart speaker with 10-inch HD display launched in India

Amazon India has today launched its new smart speaker — Amazon Echo Show, for a price of Rs. 22,999. It will join the company’s existing line-up of smart speakers, which includes Amazon Echo Input, Amazon Echo Dot (2018) and the Amazon Echo Plus (2018).

The Amazon Echo Show is now available for purchase across the nation. There are also a few offers for the customers. Those who buy the Echo Show smart speaker via Amazon India’s e-retail platform or a retail store can get a Philips Hue bulb for free. Additionally, Citibank debit and credit cards owners can get Rs 2,000 flat off on the purchase of the device.

This is the second-generation Amazon Echo Show, which is making its debut in India just months after its launch in the United States in October last year. It comes with a larger 10-inch HD display and has the typical fabric-based design.

It allows a variety of functions including fetching audio and video content using the Alexa voice assistant, video calling, home surveillance, and more. It comes with an eight-microphone array and the company’s far-field technology, which enables the speaker to differentiate the user’s voice.

The Echo Show also features dual side-firing 2-inch Neodymium drivers, a passive bass radiator, and Dolby processing. According to the company, this allows it to deliver sound that is ideal for music listening. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub for controlling smart home device. There’s also a built-in 5MP front-facing camera that supports HD video calling.