Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM variant to soon go on sale in India

Last month, Xiaomi’s newly independent brand Redmi launched its much-awaited Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. It was launched in two variants — one with 4 GB RAM and another with 6 GB of RAM.

While the 4 GB RAM model has been available for purchase in India since last month, the 6 GB RAM model hasn’t been on sale yet. However, that is about to change as the company has now listed the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model online, hinting that it will soon go on sale. However, Xiaomi has not yet officially revealed the launch date.

The smartphone is offered in three color options — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Classic Black. Coming to the pricing, while the 4 GB RAM model costs Rs. 13,999, the 6 GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 16,999.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ “dot notch” display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core 11nm chipset, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

In terms of camera, there’s a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor with support for features like AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode 2.0. On the front, there’s a 13 MP snapper with several AI-based features and face unlock support.

The device is running MIUI 10 based on Android Pie operating system. As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro drives power from a 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 4 (18W) charging but the in-box charger also supports 10W charging. So, you’ll need to buy a separate 18W charger to make use of fast charging feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications