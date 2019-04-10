Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 665, Snapdragon 730 and gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G chipsets

Qualcomm, which is currently dominating the smartphone chipset market, has announced two new chipsets during Qualcomm’s AI Day in San Francisco. The new chipsets — Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 730 and SD730G, are aimed at mid-range to upper mid-range smartphones.

As the name suggests, the SD665 and SD730 are a part of the company’s upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 700 series. This is the segment where the company has very active in pushing out new chipsets quickly.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

The chipset is a direct update to the Snapdragon 660 SoC which was launched in 2017. It is positioned at the lower end in the series but placed above SD630 and SD650. It still comes with 4x Kryo 26 based on Cortex A73 and 4x Cortex A53 based cores and comes with Hexagon 686 DSP.

The company has reduced the clock speed from 2.2GHz to 2GHz but the small cores are still clocked in at 1.8GHz. The major upgrade is in the GPU as the chipset comes with a new Adreno 610 GPU, which should be a big generation gap.

Features of Snapdragon 665

CPU: 4x Kryo 260 (CA73) @ 2.0GHz + 4x Kryo 260 (CA53) @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and 730G

It is a new SoC in Qualcomm’s 700 series, which is likely to power the mid-range to premium mid-range smartphones. The octa-core processor comes with Kryo 470 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. This is Qualcomm’s first chipset manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm LPP node.

It comes with Adreno 618 GPU which promises 25% increased performance over its predecessor. The chipset also comes with the latest generation Hexagon 688 DSP which includes Qualcomm’s new Tensor Accelerator units for machine learning inferencing.

Qualcomm has also announced a gaming-focused version called the Snapdragon 730G in which the GPU is clocked higher for 15-percent faster performance. It supports 1440p displays, up from 1080p on the regular 730, and offers 960fps slow-motion video.

Features of Snapdragon 730/G

CPU: 2x Kryo 470 (CA76) @ 2.2GHz 6x Kryo 470 (CA55) @ 1.8GHz

Qualcomm has announced that both the new chipsets — SD665 and SD730/G are expected to be available in commercial devices from mid-2019.