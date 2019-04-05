Redmi 7 to reportedly launch in India later this month
Last month, at a launch event in China, Redmi announced its latest budget smartphone — Redmi 7. This was the newly independent company’s fourth smartphone. Now, the company is all set to launch the smartphone in the Indian markets.
According to the report, the Redmi 7 smartphone will be launched in India later this month but the exact timeline is not yet known. Later, the company is also expected to launch two more devices — Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A, which haven’t made their debut yet.
The Redmi 7 has already been launched in China where it comes in three variants — 2 GB RAM, 3 GB RAM, and 4 GB RAM, priced at ¥699 (~$104), ¥799 (~$119), and ¥999 (~$149) respectively. The phone is expected to be priced similarly in India.
Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ waterdrop display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP front-facing snapper with an LED flash and several AI-based features.
On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP AI-powered shooter. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Redmi 7 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 506 GPU
- RAM: 2/3/4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10
- Display: 6.26-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Rear Camera: 12 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary sensor and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with AI-powered features
- Internal Storage: 16/32/64 GB
- External Storage: Dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Blue, Black, and Red
- Battery: 4000 mAh