Lenovo K6 Enjoy with Helio P22 SoC and triple rear cameras launched

Lenovo has today launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone in its Enjoy series in China — Lenovo K6 Enjoy. In terms of design, the smartphone resembles the Lenovo Z5s, which was launched last year.

The Lenovo K6 Enjoy features a 6.22-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on top, which houses the front-facing camera sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It comes in two storage options — 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Taking care of your photography needs is a triple-camera setup on the back, which is backed by a dual-LED flash. It consists of a 12 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP secondary depth sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the phone is running the latest Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own ZUK UI on top. The Dual SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. It packs 3300 mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging.

The Lenovo K6 Enjoy will be available in two color options — Black and Mirage Blue. The phone is priced at 1,398 Yuan (~$185) and will go on sale in China today through the flash sale model.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 processor

Lenovo K6 Enjoy Pricing and Availability