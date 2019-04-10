OnePlus 7 Pro images leak reveals the phone’s design and specs

At the Mobile World Congress 2019, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company will be launching its first 5G smartphone this year. This is in addition to the company’s seventh-generation of its flagship smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 7.

There are reports that the company could launch three smartphones this year, which are expected to be OnePlus 7, a Pro model of the same, and a 5G smartphone. Now, images of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone has been spotted online on Weibo.

The leaked images showcase the full-screen edge-to-edge display on the smartphone without any kind of notch and also reveals the phone’s specifications. The phone, which the source claims to be the OnePlus 7 Pro, bears the GM1915 model number.

The image of the “About phone” section in the settings menu shows that the phone is packing 6.67-inch Super Optic display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset. As for the memory configuration, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP secondary sensor, and an 8 MP tertiary sensor. The phone is running Android 9 Pie OS with the Oxygen OS on top.

Interestingly, the phone’s model number doesn’t follow the usual numbering strategy of OnePlus, which always starts with the letter “A” dating back to the OnePlus One. The altered model numbering could suggest the device will indeed start a new phone lineup for the 5G-enabled devices, as the China-based company had previously confirmed.

Source