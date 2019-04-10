How to hide albums in the Gallery on Samsung Galaxy M20 [Guide]

Have you ever tried to hide the Gallery on your smartphone, if you own the Samsung’s new Galaxy M20 smartphone, it has a snappy feature that hides albums in the Gallery without installing any apps. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is the latest smartphone from the Galaxy M series, it packs a large 5,000 mAh battery, full-screen Infinity-V notch design, and dual cameras featuring a wide-angle field of view. Here, we will show you how you can hide the albums in the Gallery on your Samsung Galaxy M20.

Hide albums in the Gallery on Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung offers a new Gallery feature that brings the ability to hide albums in the Gallery. This feature doesn’t involve any passwords or security, it gives you the ease to hide the albums in one go, all you need to do is this.

If you think you have those photos and videos that you don’t want to show up to the people, you can simply hide the entire folder in the gallery. Samsung Galaxy M20 enables you to hide the albums quickly in the Gallery.

Launch the Gallery app, tap the three dots in the corner and tap ‘Hide or unhide albums‘ from the list.

Mark the albums you want to hide, these albums won’t show up in the gallery until you unhide them. To unhide the albums, repeat the same steps and deselect the marked ones.

This trick also works with the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones, as well as, other Galaxy smartphones. There’s more you can do with the Galaxy M20, here are the top 10 tips and tricks, and hidden features you will find on the Samsung Galaxy M20. For more guides and stuff related to the smartphones and apps, visit How-To Guides.

