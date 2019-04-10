After weeks of leaks and rumors, China-based smartphone maker Oppo has finally launched two new smartphones in its all-new ‘Reno’ series. The company has launched Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China.

Among the two smartphones, the Oppo Reno is the standard edition which comes with a 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 upper mid-range octa-core processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. There are two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s also the iconic side-swing selfie camera module that houses a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and comes with Breeno Assistant.

The smartphone is powered by a 3765 mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Oppo Reno will be available in four color options — Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple.

It goes on sale in China from 19th April. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs 2,999 yuan (~$450) while the 6 GB + 256 GB model is priced at 3,299 yuan (~$490). The top-end variant with 8 GB + 256 GB will cost 3,599 yuan (~$540).

Oppo Reno Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 6 / 8 GB

6 8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display: 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture

48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens

16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB External Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant Colors: Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple

Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Oppo Reno Pricing and Availability