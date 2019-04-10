Oppo

Oppo Reno goes official; features Snapdragon 710 SoC and 48 MP dual rear cameras

By Jeet
0

After weeks of leaks and rumors, China-based smartphone maker Oppo has finally launched two new smartphones in its all-new ‘Reno’ series. The company has launched Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China.

OPPO-Reno-1

Among the two smartphones, the Oppo Reno is the standard edition which comes with a 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 upper mid-range octa-core processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. There are two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s also the iconic side-swing selfie camera module that houses a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and comes with Breeno Assistant.

The smartphone is powered by a 3765 mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Oppo Reno will be available in four color options — Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple.

It goes on sale in China from 19th April. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs 2,999 yuan (~$450) while the 6 GB + 256 GB model is priced at 3,299 yuan (~$490). The top-end variant with 8 GB + 256 GB will cost 3,599 yuan (~$540).

Oppo Reno Specifications

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
  • GPU: Adreno 616 GPU
  • RAM: 6/8 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
  • Display: 6.4-inch notchless panoramic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture
  • Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens
  • Internal Storage: 128/256 GB
  • External Storage: Yes
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port
  • Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant
  • Colors: Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple
  • Battery: 3765 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Oppo Reno Pricing and Availability

  • Pricing of 6 GB + 128 GB model: 2,999 Yuan (~$450)
  • Pricing of 6 GB + 256 GB model: 3,299 Yuan (~$490)
  • Pricing of 8 GB + 256 GB model: 3,599 Yuan (~$540)
  • Availability: In China from 19th April