Today, at a launch event in China, along with the Oppo Reno, the company has also launched its flagship smartphone, dubbed Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition. This is the company’s first truly flagship device after the launch of Oppo Find X last year.

As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom, a technology that the Chinese company showcased earlier this year during Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain in February.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, and CAF. It also features a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture and an 8 MP 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device features a pop-up lens so that the phone could have a notchless front design. However, unlike the Find X which raised the entire top panel of the phone, the Reno phone comes with a wedge-shaped part. It has a 16 MP front-facing camera with LED flash.

The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ notchless AMOLED display offering 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, along with Adreno 640 GPU.

Just like the Oppo Reno standard edition, this one too comes in two variants — 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. There are two internal storage options to choose from — 128 GB and 256 GB. The phone also comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 4065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition comes in two color options — Green and Black. It is priced at 3,999 yuan (~$595) for the 6 GB + 128GB model and 4,499 yuan (~$669) for the 6 GB + 256 GB model. The top-end variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage costs 4,799 yuan (~$714). The phone will go on sale mid-May and the company will also launch a 5G variant next month.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6 / 8 GB

6 8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom

48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, supports 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with LED flash

16 MP sensor with LED flash Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB External Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Breeno Smart Assistant Colors: Black and Green

Black and Green Battery: 4065 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition Pricing and Availability