Samsung had scheduled a launch event today named ‘A Galaxy Event’ and as expected, the company has today launched its top-end smartphone in the Galaxy A-series so far — the Samsung Galaxy A80. This is the same smartphone that was leaked multiple times as the Galaxy A90.

The phone has a 3D Glasstic body and comes with a metal frame. It comes with a motorized pop-up and a spring-loaded rotate mechanism that turn the rear camera to face forward for taking selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

This makes Galaxy A80 the first smartphone to be powered by SD730G chipset. The handset packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is now a norm for premium mid-range offering.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 48 MP camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, as well as an 8 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a third 3D ToF sensor, which enables Live Focus. This camera module also doubles up as a front-facing snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W super fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black colors. The smartphone is priced at €649 ($730) and will be available for purchase from 29th May.

