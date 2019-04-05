Samsung Galaxy A90 full specifications leaked ahead of its launch on 10th April

Samsung, which has already launched a few new smartphones under its revamped Galaxy A lineup, is now scheduled to launch three new smartphones on 10th April.

At the launch event, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy A90 smartphone, which will the high-end and the most expensive smartphone in the lineup. Now, ahead of the launch, the phone’s specifications have leaked online.

As per the leaks, the phone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7150 chipset, which the company has not yet launched.

The processor will have two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz. Currently, the memory variants of the smartphone, including RAM and storage options are not yet known, but it’s known that it will be available in multiple variants.

Coming to the camera department, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 48 MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8 MP f/2.4 sensor, and a ToF camera. The phone will come with a pop-up rotating camera, which is in line with the earlier leaks suggesting the same.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 will come with a sliding as well as the rotating camera system. It means that the same sensor will function for selfie shots and for the rear camera. While the battery capacity is not yet known, it will come with support for 25W fast charging.

