Samsung is on a spree of launching Galaxy A-series smartphones and has already launched a bunch of them in the past one month. Now, the company has announced the recently launched Galaxy A20 smartphone in the Indian market.

The launch of Samsung Galaxy A20 in India marks the launch of the tenth smartphone from the South Korean giant in India in about four months. The company seems to be determined to have a smartphone in each price bracket to take on the Chinese brands in India.

The smartphone features a “3D Glasstic” build and comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The display has a waterdrop notch or as the company likely to call it, Infinity-V display.

Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, clocked at 1.6GHz. It packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It also comes with support for microSD card that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the device features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a primary 13 MP camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone, which supports Samsung Pay, runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom skin on top. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, micro USB port, FM radio, NFC, and 3.5 mm audio jack. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 will be available in India from 10th April via online and offline stores, with a price tag of Rs. 12,490. It will come in three color options — Red, Blue, and Black.

