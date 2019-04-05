Fitbit partners with Snapchat to bring Bitmoji to your watch face

Fitbit, one of the leading company in the wearables market, has announced its partnership with social media company Snapchat. Under this collaboration, if you own a Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic, you can set your own face on your watch through your Snapchat account Bitmoji avatar.

The new Bitmoji watch face will download your avatar from your account and feature on your Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, or Ionic’s watch face. It’s also a dynamic watch face which will update throughout the day depending on what you’re doing.

For instance, the Bitmoji will dance around an alarm clock when it’s time to wake up, throw confetti when you meet your daily step goal, or morph into an avocado when you log your food. In total there are 50 different unique Bitmoji variations that can appear.

To download the watch face, first, you’ll have to make sure you have an active Snapchat account and a Bitmoji avatar. Then, open the Fitbit app, select your Fitbit smartwatch, then go to Clock faces > All clocks and search “Bitmoji” in the search bar. After you select the Bitmoji watch face, you’ll need to link your account in the watch face settings menu.

You won’t be able to change the facial expressions on your Bitmoji or anything yourself, and instead, the system is automated by Fitbit depending on your motivations and goals.

For those who are unaware, Bitmojis are customizable avatars that you can share in just about all messaging apps and Snapchat. If you’re a Snapchat user and haven’t tried out Bitmoji, you’ll have to download the app to your phone and customize your avatar before you use it with Fitbit.