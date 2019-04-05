Motorola P40 Play render leak shows waterdrop notch and dual rear cameras

Motorola has been rumored to be working on a new smartphone named Motorola P40. The phone has already been leaked a few times. And now, another variant of the phone, which goes by the name of Motorola P40 Play, has surfaced online.

A render of the Motorola P40 Play smartphone has been leaked online, revealing the phone’s design. The phone, which is expected to be the least expensive smartphone in the series, will feature a waterdrop notch on top of the display.

The leak also reveals that the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup, with camera sensors and LED flash placed vertically in the top-left corner. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security in the top-center position.

From the renders, it seems that the phone will have a significant top and bottom chin. The power button is placed on the right edge of the smartphone while it seems that the device will come equipped with a micro USB port and not the trendy USB Type-C port.

The report also indicates that the Motorola P40 Play may sport a 5.6-inch display which is likely to carry an HD+ screen resolution. The main camera sensor on the back could be of a 13-megapixel. The smartphone will measure 147.7×71.5×9.2mm (9.4 mm including the camera ring).

This leak comes just days after an unnamed Motorola smartphone’s render was shared online, featuring a quad-camera setup on the back. From the looks of it, the device seems to be a premium one and will have a 48 MP main camera sensor. But, nothing much is known about that smartphone.

Source