Motorola smartphone featuring quad-camera setup on the back leaks

After Samsung and Huawei launched Galaxy A9 and P30 Pro, it seems that Motorola is the next smartphone maker to join the list of companies offering quad-camera setup on its smartphone.

The Lenovo-owned company is currently working on a smartphone that features four camera sensors on the back panel. An image of the device in question, which remains unnamed, has been leaked online and the CAD renders showcases the phone’s design.

From the looks of it, the smartphone seems to be a premium one. It features a quad-camera setup in the top-center position on the back panel. The four camera sensors and the Motorola branding is placed inside a rectangular module.

There’s 48MP written beside the camera module, implying that the primary camera sensor on the smartphone will be of 48 MP resolution, which is likely to be the Sony IMX586 sensor. The camera is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash.

Considering the on-going trend, we expect the phone to have at least one ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a waterdrop notch display. The notch houses a single camera sensor. The power button and volume rocker keys are visible on the right edge.

Since the fingerprint sensor is not visible on the front or back, the phone could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to most other flagship phones. Nothing more is known about this smartphone as of now, including its pricing and availability.

Going by the history of the leakster, we expect the smartphone to make its debut soon. However, we are also expecting to know more about the phone before it gets launched.

