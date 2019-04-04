Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite confirmed to launch in India on 9th April

After launching its flagship P30 series smartphones last month at a launch event in Paris, France, China-based Huawei is now all set to launch the P30 Pro smartphone in India. Recently, Amazon.in also published the landing page for the smartphone, hinting at the exclusive availability.

Now, the company has sent out media invites for the launch event in New Delhi, which is scheduled to take place on 9th April. Along with the P30 Pro, the Chinese company is also set to launch the Huawei P30 Lite smartphone in India.

The Huawei P30 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster.

The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with 40 MP main sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

In the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support, 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

On the other hand, the P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass LCD display and is powered by the company’s own octa-core Kirin 710 SoC processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone packs a triple-rear camera setup which consists of a 24 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP sensor with LED flash. The phone is running Android Pie OS and is powered by a 3340 mAh battery.