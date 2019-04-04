Apple iPhone XR now starts at ₹59,990; offers additional 10% discount to HDFC customers

Just a day after Apple started manufacturing the iPhone 7 locally in India, Apple has reduced the pricing of its cheapest current-generation smartphone, iPhone XR. It will now be available in India for ₹59,990, which is a substantial discount compared to its MRP of ₹76,990.

Further, the company is also offering an additional 10 percent discount HDFC credit card and debit card holders, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone to ₹53,900. While the pricing is for the entry-level 64 GB model, the discount is also applicable to the 128 GB and 256 GB models.

The 128 GB and 256 GB models of the iPhone XR have also received price cut and will be available for ₹64,900 and ₹74,900 respectively, compared to their MRPs of ₹81,900 and ₹91,900 respectively. The discount puts the Indian pricing pretty much on par with the US pricing.

The iPhone XR, which is the cheapest smartphone in the current-generation models, is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset. It features a notched Liquid Retina LCD display that measures 6.1-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels.

The phone features a 12 MP camera at the back that has an f/1.8 aperture and also supports Optical Image Stabilization. At the front, you get a 7 MP TrueDepth camera for taking selfies and video calling that has an f/2.2 aperture.

It runs on the latest iOS 12 and while the battery capacity hasn’t been revealed, the company says that the battery on iPhone XR last up to 1.5 hours longer than the battery on last year’s iPhone 8 Plus and it also supports wireless charging.

Apple iPhone XR Specifications