After launching Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones earlier this week at a launch event in Paris, France, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has now silently launched another smartphone in the same lineup — Huawei P30 Lite.

The P30 Lite is the same smartphone that was launched in China earlier this month as Huawei Nova 4e. It comes with a 6.15-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 2312 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512 GB.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP primary camera sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide tertiary camera. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 and is powered 3340 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

The Huawei P30 Lite comes in three color options — Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue. It is priced at 16,990 Philippine Piso (approximately $322) and will go on sale from early April.

Huawei P30 Lite Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.15-inch Full HD+ (2312 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, 19:5:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Other: Face Unlock, GPU Turbo 2.0

Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue

Battery: 3340 mAh with fast charging

