Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone’s detailed specs leaked online

Earlier this month, renders of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core — the South Korean company’s Android Go smartphone, leaked online. Later, the phone passed through FCC, hinting at its imminent launch.

Now, the upcoming smartphone’s specifications have been leaked online, which are similar to the Galaxy J2 Core — the company’s first Android Go-powered smartphone.

The smartphone will come with a 5-inch qHD TFT display with 960 x 540 pixels screen resolution. It will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz along with Mali T830 GPU.

It packs 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion up to 256 GB. As for the camera, the smartphone will feature a 5 MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

There will also be a camera sensor on the front side but its specifications are unknown. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, and GPS.

The device will be running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system out of the box and will be powered by a 2600 mAh battery. It will also have several ‘Go’ versions of essential Android apps like Google, Google Assistant, Files, Gmail, and YouTube.

Previously leaked information suggests that the phone will come in two color options — Black and Blue. However, at this time, no information is available regarding Galaxy A2 Core’s pricing, and availability.