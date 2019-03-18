Samsung Galaxy A2 Core gets certified by FCC, expected to launch soon

A couple of days ago, Samsung’s upcoming entry-level smartphone — Galaxy A2 Core was leaked online in a rendered image shared by Evan Blass. Now, the Android Go-powered smartphone has passed through the FCC certification process.

The completion of the FCC certification process for the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core hints that the smartphone could be launched soon. In fact, the device is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks, however, there’s no official word related to this.

The FCC listing of the Galaxy A2 Core lists two devices — SM-A260G and SM-A260G/DS. It shows that the phone’s display will measure 126 mm or 4.96-inches diagonally and is likely to carry support for a qHD resolution.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset, coupled with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It will also come with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

Android Go is a stripped-down version of Android which is tailored for the devices with low-end hardware. It also comes with several ‘Go’ versions of essential Android apps like Google, Google Assistant, Files, Gmail, and YouTube.

Earlier, an Android Go-powered Samsung A-series smartphone was spotted on Geekbench, which is likely to be the Galaxy A2 Core. The phone will come with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera and the device will be powered by a 2600 mAh battery.

The recently leaked render shows the smartphone in two color options — Black and Blue. However, at this time, no more information is available regarding Galaxy A2 Core, including specifications, pricing, and availability.

