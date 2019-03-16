Samsung Galaxy A2 Core upcoming Android Go smartphone’s render leaked online

Samsung, which recently launched its flagship smartphones — Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G, also revamped its mid-range lineup with the launch of new M-series and A-series smartphones. Now, the company is working on an entry-level smartphone — Galaxy A2 Core.

It seems that the South Korean giant’s upcoming device — Galaxy A2 Core, is an Android Go-powered smartphone in the entry-level price segment. Popular tipster Evan Blass has also shared the phone’s render online.

The leaked render reveals that the smartphone will be made up of plastic and the front panel will have thick bezels. The chin will also be thick, carrying the Samsung branding. Volume rocker keys and the power button is placed on the right side.

On the back side, the smartphone will come with a single camera sensor and an LED flash, placed vertically in the top-left corner. Just beneath the camera module, there’s a speaker grille. There’s no fingerprint sensor visible, which suggests that the device lacks a fingerprint sensor to make it cost-effective.

The render shows the smartphone in two color options — Black and Blue. However, at this time, no more information is available regarding Galaxy A2 Core, including specifications, pricing, and availability. But the phone is expected to soon make its debut.

This will be the company’s first Android Go device under the A-series. So far, Samsung has launched two Android Go-powered smartphones — Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, both packing Exynos 7570 processor and 1 GB of RAM.