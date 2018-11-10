Samsung Galaxy J4 Core goes official with Android Go and 6-inch display

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Core – its first Android Go smartphone – back in late August this year. It is priced at ₹6190 in India and is available for purchase through Samsung India’s official website as well as through offline retail stores across the country. Well, after more than two months from launching its first Android Go smartphone, Samsung has now further expanded its portfolio of Android Go smartphones with Samsung Galaxy J4 Core.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is an Android Go smartphone which runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android specially developed by Google for low-end smartphones with hardware like 1 GB or less RAM.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is devoid of any bloatware and comes with Google apps that are built from the scratch to consume less RAM and internal storage. This includes Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, and Files Go. You can click here to know more about Android Go.

On the hardware front, the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone boasts a 6-inch display that has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the Galaxy J4 Core comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage further up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the Galaxy J4 comes in Black, Blue and Gold colors, and ships with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core

1.4 GHz quad-core RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels)

6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

