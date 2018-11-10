How to turn on night mode automatically on Telegram [Android Guide]

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world right now. However, those who are a stickler for security and privacy prefer Telegram over it. Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram doesn’t have the backing of a tech giant like Facebook, but it still is light years ahead of WhatsApp in terms of cool, useful features. One of those features is night mode which not only helps reduce strain to your eyes when using the app at night, but also helps conserve your phone’s battery to some extent. While you can always turn on the night mode when you want, you can also turn it on automatically. If you don’t know how to turn on night mode automatically on Telegram, we show you to do that with this guide. Read on.

How to turn on night mode automatically on Telegram

Step 1: To turn on night mode automatically on Telegram, open the app, swipe right, and then tap on ‘Settings’. After that, tap on ‘Theme’ and then ‘Auto-Night Mode’.

Step 2: After you tap on ‘Auto-Night Mode’, you will be presented with three options – Disabled, Scheduled, and Automatic. By default, the ‘Disabled’ option will be selected. To turn on night mode automatically on Telegram, tap on ‘Automatic’.

Choosing ‘Automatic’ will turn on night mode automatically on Telegram when the ambient lighting falls below a certain threshold. You can adjust the threshold by using the slider provided under the ‘Brightness threshold‘ sub-menu.

There are a total of three themes available on Telegram app – Default, Blue and Dark. Select the Dark theme as your preferred night theme. It will apply black colors across the UI of the entire app which will help reduce strain to your eyes at night, and conserve your phone’s battery.

How to turn on night mode automatically on Telegram at a specific time

Apart from turning on night mode automatically based on the ambient lighting, you can also turn on night mode automatically on Telegram at a specific time. You can have it enabled and disabled at time of your liking.

To do so, head over to Settings > Theme > Auto-Night Mode and then tap on ‘Scheduled’. Tapping on ‘Scheduled’ will let you select the time at which you want the night mode to turn on and off automatically. You can tap on ‘From’ to select the time at which you want night mode turned on automatically, and then tap on ‘To’ to select the time at which you want the night mode to be turned off automatically.

You can also turn the night mode on and off automatically based on the local sunset and sunrise time. The night mode will turn on at sunset and turn-off at sunrise. To do that, tap on the radio button provided next to the ‘Use Local Sunset & Sunrise’ option.

Well that’s it. That’s how you can turn on night mode automatically on Telegram. You can check out the images below to see the difference between the Blue Theme and Dark Theme.

