Here are some killer wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e

Last month, ahead of the MWC 2019, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S10 lineup of flagship smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G. All four models feature a punch-hold type Infinity-O display that houses the front-facing camera.

However, there’s just one hole for the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 while the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G come with two holes. Here are the wallpapers from Matt B for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e which blend the cut-out hole in such a way that you won’t’ even notice it.

Click on the images below to download the wallpaper.

To remind you of the phone’s specs, the Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display while the S10e comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. While S10 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the S10e has a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button.

Both the phones are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9820 octa-core chipset. The Galaxy S10 comes with 8 GB RAM and 128/512 GB storage while the S10e packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. As for the camera, the S10 has a triple-camera setup while S10e boasts dual rear cameras. However, both have the same 10 MP front-facing camera.

The devices run Android 9 Pie based One UI interface. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support while the Galaxy S10e packs 3100 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support.

Detailed specifications of both the smartphones — Galaxy S10 and S10e are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 / Samsung Exynos 9820

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 / Samsung Exynos 9820 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Adreno 640 / Mali-G76 MP12

Adreno 640 / Mali-G76 MP12 Operating System: One UI based on Android 9 Pie

One UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness

6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash

12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash Front Camera: 10 MP with Dual Pixel PDAF

10 MP with Dual Pixel PDAF Internal Storage: 128 GB and 512 GB

128 GB and 512 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C Other: Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button

Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White

Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White Battery: 3500 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10e Specifications