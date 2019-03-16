OPPO AX5s key specifications revealed through Bluetooth SIG certification

Recently, we reported about the OPPO upcoming budget smartphone, OPPO A1K, which is likely to be a tweaked variant of the OPPO A1 launched last year. Now, another smartphone from the China-based company has surfaced online.

The smartphone, which is named OPPO AX5s, was earlier spotted at the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore, bearing model number CPH1920. The phone has now bagged Bluetooth certification, suggesting imminent launch.

The phone’s specifications revealed through Bluetooth SIG certification listing reveals that it will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and is expected to have a slightly taller display aspect ratio than other devices with waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz. While the name of the chipset has not been listed, it could be the Helio P35 chipset going by the listed clock speed of the processor.

The listing reveals that the phone will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy along with the usual set of connectivity options. The phone will pack 4230 mAh battery and is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo OS with ColorOS 5.2 on top.

Currently, there’s no information available about the OPPO AX5s smartphone’s launch and availability details, however, since it has already passed the certification stage, we expect the device to soon make its debut.

