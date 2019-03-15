Oppo A1K budget smartphone’s specs leaked online, expected to launch soon

Last year, Oppo had launched its Oppo A1 budget smartphone in China. Now, it seems that the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a modified variant of the device, dubbed Oppo A1K. Ahead of the phone’s launch, its specifications have leaked online.

The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process. It has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and comes with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at 650 MHz. This will be the company’s first Helio P22 powered smartphone.

It will pack 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It’s not yet known if the smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. However, we expect it to have a microSD card slot with support of up to 256 GB.

As for the software, the device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. The phone will be powered by 4000 mAh battery and is unlikely to support fast charging.

The device may feature a 6-inch display but the screen resolution is not yet known. The phone will measure 154.4 x 77.4 x 8.4mm and weigh 165 grams. It will be available in at least two colors at the time of launch — Red and Black.

