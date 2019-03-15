Idea Nirvana users get one year of Amazon Prime

Vodafone Idea, the newly created brand after the merger of two leading network operators — Vodafone and Idea, has announced that all the customers of Idea Nirvana are eligible to receive Amazon Prime for one year at no additional cost.

Amazon Prime subscription offers free access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free, fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

The offering is available to Idea customers with a Nirvana postpaid plan worth ₹399 and above. It gives access to premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and critically acclaimed Prime Original series.

With Amazon Prime Music, Idea customers will also get access to ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime membership. They can access music hands-free using voice, just by asking Alexa for music based on genre, artist, album, mood, activity or create a playlist/add a song to an existing playlist.

Further, the customers also get access to free eBooks and unlimited free 1 and 2-day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon. The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the Idea Movies & TV app.

It’s noteworthy that Vodafone Red and Amazon Prime already has an existing relationship under which Vodafone postpaid customers will continue to enjoy access to Amazon Prime membership as part of their plan benefits.