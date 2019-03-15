Google Pixel 4 mockup leak shows punch-hole display and dual rear cameras

Google’s current flagship smartphones — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been appreciated for their camera performance but it was criticized for the design. While it’s still sometime before the Pixel 4 series goes official, a mockup of the phone has surfaced online.

Now, an alleged mockup of the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone Pixel 4 has surfaced online, which shows that the company is following the trend in the design department. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display and a dual rear camera setup.

While it’s not yet confirmed if the leaked mockup of the Google Pixel 4 smartphone is legitimate or not, but if it is, then the upcoming device will be sleeker than its predecessor, with much thinner bezels surrounding the display.

On the front side, in the top-right part of the display, there’s a punch-hole cutout which houses two camera sensors for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the phone could come with dual camera sensors, for the first time in a Pixel lineup.

The company has been doing wonders with just a single camera sensor in the camera department of its Pixel lineup and with dual camera setup, the photography experience in the Pixel 4 lineup is surely going to improve further.

Interestingly, there’s no fingerprint sensor on the phone’s back panel. This suggests that the company could ditch the traditional fingerprint sensor and could instead offer an in-display fingerprint sensor or a sensor embedded in the power button, just like the Galaxy S10e.

Source