Xiaomi’s POCO F1 Lite powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC spotted online on Geekbench

Xiaomi had launched its POCO F1 smartphone last year, which has been well-received by the users. At a time when everyone is waiting for its successor POCO F2, another device has surfaced online, dubbed POCO F1 Lite.

The upcoming ‘Lite’ variant of the device, which is said to be targeting budget segment users, has been spotted online on benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing some of the phone’s specifications.

It reveals that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM. The phone could be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. Similar to the POCO F1, we expect the smartphone to come with a Full HD+ display.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing does not reveal anything more related to this POCO F1 Lite smartphone. In the test, the device scored 1,341 points in the single-core test and 4,830 in the multi-core test.

The device was first spotted by Nashville Chatter where the POCO F1 Lite listing is accompanied by the listing of another mysterious phone called Xiaomi Uranus. Though they have similar specs, it’s not yet known if the two Xiaomi models are the same or two different ones.

If the report is indeed true and the company is planning to launch POCO F1 Lite, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices this device. The POCO F1, which is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset, starts at ₹19,999. Compared to that, the Lite variant could be priced somewhere around ₹10,000.