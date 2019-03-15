Samsung is reportedly working on a ‘perfect full-screen smartphone’ with selfie camera under the display

Most of the smartphone manufacturers are now looking to offer full-screen devices with almost no bezels and high screen-to-body ratio. So, while some opted for a notched display, a few with a pop-up mechanism, some started offering devices with a punch-hole cutout for housing the front-facing camera.

Now, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency, citing Samsung’s vice president of its display R&D group, Yang Byung-Duk, the South Korean giant is working on making the entire front of its phones a screen, with no need for bezels or a camera cutout of any kind.

However, he said that “it wouldn’t be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera’s function in any way.”

The report comes just a month after Samsung launched its latest flagship smartphones — Galaxy S10 lineup, which features a punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera. Yang says that S10’s Infinity-O display is a “milestone” for the company but he also suggested that Samsung eventually plans to place the selfie camera under the display itself without the need for any cutout or pop-up mechanism.