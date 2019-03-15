Xiaomi to launch its first Android Go smartphone Redmi Go in India on 19th March

Xiaomi, which recently launched its two new smartphones in the Indian market — Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, is now all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The company is now sending out invites for an event on 19th March where it will launch an Android Go-powered smartphone.

This confirms that the company’s first Android Go-powered smartphone — Redmi Go, which was launched in January earlier this year, will be making its debut in India on 19th March. To ‘Go’ launch event is scheduled on March 19 in New Delhi and is set to begin a12 pm IST.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, it comes with a 5-inch 16:9 HD display. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone has 8 GB of internal storage and has a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 128 GB.

Being an Android Go smartphone, the Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) — a lightweight version of Android developed specially for entry-level smartphones with weak hardware. It also comes with specially developed apps like Google Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, and more.

In the camera department, it features an 8 MP snapper at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for taking selfies and video calling. The phone is powered by a 3000 mAh battery which according to the company can offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The microsite for the upcoming smartphone reveals that the phone has been customized for the Indian users. It will come with more than 20 regional languages and Google Assistant in Hindi, among others.

Xiaomi Redmi Go Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Source