Huawei confirms it has its own mobile OS in case it’s cut off from Android

It has been rumored since years that Huawei has been working on its own mobile operating system and now the company has confirmed this. If the tensions between Huawei and the US reach a boiling point and the company is cut off from Google’s Android, it can use its own OS for mobile phones and tablets.

As per the report, Huawei began working on its own OS back in 2012 when the US had banned Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE from using American products and services. At that time, the companies started preparing for the “worst-case scenarios.”

In a statement, the company’s spokesperson said: “Huawei does have backup systems but only for use in extenuating circumstances. We don’t expect to use them and to be honest, we don’t want to use them. We fully support our partners’ operating systems – we love using them and our customers love using them. Android and Windows will always remain our first choices.”

