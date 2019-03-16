Honor View20 is a great surprise for the year 2019, it packs a lot of features including it’s 48 MP camera, a notchless design with in-screen selfie camera, flagship grade performance, and so on. If you’ve just got the phone, here’s what you need to know about its software features. Take a look at these top 10 Honor View20 tips, tricks, and hidden features to make the phone worthwhile.

1) Hide In-screen Camera

Honor View20 comes with a large 6.4-inch screen that covers almost the entire surface of the phone leaving a 4.5mm tiny pin-hole on the top-left side for the selfie camera. No wonder it gives you a full-screen multimedia experience, it still covers a small part of the display.

The main highlight of the phone is its punch-hole selfie camera on the front that shouldn’t be a problem for many, however, there are some people who prefer a clean screen without any notch or cuts on the screen. To help those, Honor has offered an option to hide the in-screen camera, here’s what they have to do.

To hide the camera hole, you can add a black bar to the camera to look like there’s no hole in the screen, a lot like how you hide the notch on the notched enabled phones. Hide the camera hole by going to the Settings -> Display -> Notch and select Hide notch.

2) Navigate with gestures

Starting with the Android P, Google has added a new feature that lets you navigate the phone with the gestures. With the EMUI, Honor has this feature already built in before Google make it native. The Honor View20 runs on a customized software named MagicUI 2.0.1 that offers a gesture-based navigation system.

Go to Settings -> System -> System navigation and choose the first option Gestures.

Here’s how the navigation gestures work.

Back

Swipe inward from the left or right edges to return to the previous screen.

Home Screen

Swipe from the bottom of the screen to go to the home screen.

Recent Tasks

Swipe from the bottom to the screen and pause to view recent tasks.

Google Assistant

Swipe up from the bottom corners to access Google Assistant.

3) Record Screen Activity

Ever thought if you can capture the screen activity right away without using any third party apps? The Honor View20 lets you record the screen and saves the video file to the gallery to further share it with others.

Why not record screen activity whenever you see a cool video or play games, hit the Screen Recording shortcut in the notification panel when you swipe. Follow the instructions on the screen and start recording. If you want to record your voice, keep the microphone enabled when asked.

If you can’t find the shortcut, swipe from the top, tap the edit icon beside the Settings icon. Tap and hold the Screen Recording icon and drag the shortcut to the panel.

4) Three Finger Screenshot

Taking screenshots using the Power button + Volume down key is still the best thing you can do, but for those who prefer not to press any buttons or want to use a gesture that will allow you to take screenshots easily, the Honor View20 has this spectacular gesture shortcut called the three finger screenshot.

Sliding down the three fingers on the screen eventually takes the screenshots no matter on which screen you are. To enable this feature, head to the Settings -> Smart assistance -> Motion control -> Three-finger screenshot, turn on the slider.

5) Run Clone Apps

One of the underestimated features of the MagicUI is its App Twin feature, it clones the apps that you choose into two so that you can run two different accounts on the same app, for example, running two WhatsApp accounts. This is one of my favorite features of the phone, I use it for WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, and other apps for multiple accounts.

Head to the Settings -> Apps & Notifications -> App Twin and choose the available apps you want to clone.

6) Share or print without using mobile data

Another feature that will help you to print files conveniently, the HUAWEI Share lets you print files with nearby printers. It uses Wi-Fi to share the files you want to print using the printers in the network. It can also be used to share files with computers on the same network, similar to these file transfer apps you may know, ShareIt and Xender.

Enable it under the Settings -> Device connectivity -> Huawei Share.

7) Enable Ride Mode

The MagicUI adds a new feature called Ride Mode which helps you to drive a two-wheeler or bike safely. The Ride mode is basically a bike safety feature for the users who drive bikes while using the phone.

The Ride Mode can be turned on in three ways, either from the shortcut available in the notification panel, its icon on the Homescreen or from inside the Settings.

Go to Settings -> System -> Ride Mode and turn on the slider. It can also be enabled from the notification panel shortcut or from the homescreen app.

Turning on the Ride Mode leaves all the calls to be answered by the pre-recorded voice or by a pre-defined SMS depending on the Ride Mode settings you choose. The caller will be notified with a message – the user is currently riding and cannot answer calls. It also disables earphones and Bluetooth headsets during the ride.

Press 1 during the call to allow the phone to ring in case the caller wants to call the rider in emergency circumstances. The receiver then can stop the bike and receive the call further.

Here are the options you get in the Ride Mode.

Preferred answering method – Set the preferred answering method, either by voice or by text. The third option will decline the call automatically.

– Set the preferred answering method, either by voice or by text. The third option will decline the call automatically. Auto-answer by voice – Answer through the built-in multilingual voice or your recorded voice.

– Answer through the built-in multilingual voice or your recorded voice. Auto-answer by text – Send automatic messages to the caller.

– Send automatic messages to the caller. Ride tracking – Track your ride for a total distance and total time covered in a day, week, and month.

– Track your ride for a total distance and total time covered in a day, week, and month. Distance unit – Units shown in Miles or Kilometers

To edit the Ride Mode, tap the edit icon on the top right corner.

8) One-handed UI

With its bigger screen, the Honor View20 isn’t easy to use it with one hand. Your thumb may not reach to the corner if you are using it one handed. Here’s an easy gesture that turns your Honor View20 in one handed mode so that you can easily control it with one hand.

Swipe on the bottom at the on-screen navigation buttons or swipe up diagonally from one of the bottom corners to enable One-handed UI. Know that it works with both the navigation system, either if you are using the three-key navigation or using the gestures.

Before you make use of it, you will need to enable it under the Settings if not turned on already. Go to the Settings -> Smart assistance -> One-handed UI and enable the mini screen view.

9) View Battery Percentage in Status bar

By default, the Honor View20 doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar on the top. To view the remaining battery percentage, you need to add the shortcut from the Battery Settings.

Go to Setting -> Battery -> Battery Percentage and choose from the options given, either you want it next to the battery icon or inside the battery icon shown in the status bar. The next tip will add a network indicator for real-time internet speeds.

10) View Network Speed in Status bar

You can also view the internet or network speed in real-time right on the status bar, all you need to do is enable this quick Setting, head back to the Settings -> Display -> More display settings and enable Display network speed slider. Now check the status bar and see your real-time network usage for both WiFi as well as Mobile data in the status bar.

That was all about the Honor View20 tips, tricks, and features hidden inside the settings. If you know any more of it, share it under the comments below. For more tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials like this, check out our the How-To Guides.