Vivo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer, took the wraps off its latest smartphone — Vivo S1. This is the first smartphone in the company’s all-new S-series of devices. Just like the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro, this one too comes with a pop-up front-facing camera.

The mid-range smartphone also has some similarities with the Vivo V15 in terms of specifications. The Vivo S1 sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ notch-less display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 6 GB of RAM.

Since there’s no notch on top of the display and minimal bezels, the front-facing camera sensor is placed inside a pop-up slider. It has a 25 MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the back side, it features a triple camera setup.

The rear camera configuration includes a 12 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. There’s also a fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera module. The phone is powered by a 3940 mAh battery with 18E fast charging support.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. In terms of software, the device runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS custom user interface.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It also comes with Vivo’s own voice assistant Jovi. There’s also a Game Mode, aimed at improving the gaming performance as well as experience.

The Vivo S1 will be available in two color options — Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink. Priced at CNY 2,298 (~$342), the smartphone will be available for pre-order in China from April 1, 2019.

Vivo S1 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie

FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP main sensor + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 5 MP depth sensor

12 MP main sensor + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 5 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, and micro-USB Other: Face Unlock, Game Mode

Face Unlock, Game Mode Colors: Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink

Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink Battery: 3940 mAh with 18W fast charging

Vivo S1 Pricing and Availability