Google Pixel 3a to come in ‘Iris’ color; pricing could start at €450

There have been numerous reports about Google working on mid-range Pixel smartphones. Earlier, the smartphones were rumored to be named Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL. However, the recent Andriod Q beta referenced the devices with Pixel 3a branding.

The upcoming mid-range Pixel series smartphones are now confirmed to be named Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. As the phone’s launch nears, more details about those smartphones have surfaced online. The latest report suggests that the Pixel 3a could be priced at €450 for the base model.

While both the smartphones are expected to come in Black and White colors, a third color which is mysteriously called ‘Iris’ has also been leaked, which could probably end up looking purple-ish.

Previously leaked information suggested that both the phones will be similar to the Pixel 3 — adopting the two-tone design language. However, we expect the phone to have a polycarbonate back instead of the glass back on the standard devices.

Google will retain the camera setup that we saw on the regular Pixel 3 series phones. The phones will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will also be the company’s first smartphones in the recent past to come with a headphone jack.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature a 5.6-inch display and a 6-inch panel respectively. Both will boast 18.5:9 aspect ratios and should have relatively thick bezels. However, the devices will lose the 8 MP wide-angle camera found on the regular Pixel 3 devices with just one selfie snapper.

While one device will be powered by Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of non-expandable internal storage, the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with the same 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Both the smartphones are expected to be launched in Spring but there’s also a chance that Google might announce them after concluding Google I/O 2019.