WhatsApp fingerprint authentication and dark mode on Android spotted in beta

WhatsApp has been actively introducing features that could curb the spread of misinformation on the instant messaging platform. Along with that, the company is also releasing new features that make the user experience better.

The company has now updated its Android beta app to version 2.19.83, in which the upcoming fingerprint-based authentication feature has been spotted. WhatsApp has been working on this feature for Android for a long time and it seems that it’s finally ready to make its debut.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of the app which shows how the Authentication feature can be enabled in Settings, and what the interface will look like. Unfortunately, this feature is disabled by default, so it won’t work for beta users as of yet.

It also gives users options to automatically lock WhatsApp after 1 minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes or immediately. If the app doesn’t recognize the fingerprint and there are too many failed attempts, WhatsApp will be locked for a few minutes.

The much-awaited ‘dark mode’ will be released soon as it has also been spotted in the beta build. However, the dark menu is only implemented in the Settings menu of the app so far. It uses a dark grey color for its background and the icons and headings are all highlighted in green color, while the texts are in white color.

While the Authentication feature is yet to make its way to Android, the feature is already available for iPhone users. It was introduced in February, allowing users to unlock the application by using Apple’s Face ID and Touch ID.